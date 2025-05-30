Russian bomb technicians to clear Kursk Region of mines within short time — ministry

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The work to clear the liberated territory of the Kursk Region of mines will be carried out within a short time, Russia’s Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov told reporters on Friday.

"We will try to fulfil the task of clearing the Kursk Region of mines within the shortest time possible. This is very important for restoring the destroyed infrastructure and peaceful life as a whole," the minister said, specifying that the ministry’s staff was carrying out mine clearance together with the Defense Ministry.

As the emergencies minister stressed, the Russian president has set the task of returning the liberated territories of the Kursk Region to normal economic activity.