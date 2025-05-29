MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry entered the UK-based Amnesty International Limited into the roster of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are designated as undesirable in Russia, according to the ministry website.

The organization positions itself as a vigorous defender of human rights worldwide, but in reality the London headquarters of Amnesty International is a center for plotting global anti-Russia campaigns that are paid for by associates of the Kiev regime.

In May 2025, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office designated the organization's activities undesirable in Russia.