Investigators say explosion in Russia’s Stavropol caused by homemade explosive device

STAVROPOL, May 29. /TASS/. The explosion in Russia’s southwestern city of Stavropol, which killed two people, was caused by a homemade explosive device, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s regional branch told reporters.

"The investigation is considering all possible versions of the crime, including a terrorist act. In addition, the investigative authorities have reason to believe that the crime was committed using a homemade explosive device," the press service said.

On Thursday night, an explosion occurred near a residential apartment building in Stavropol. A veteran of the Russian Armed Forces, Zaur Gurtsiev, the city's first deputy mayor, and his acquaintance were killed as a result. A criminal case has been opened over the incident.