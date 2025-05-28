Air temperature on Earth to remain record high in next five years — WMO

GENEVA, May 28. /TASS/. The air temperature on the Earth will remain either at record high levels or close to them during the next five years, the World Meteorological Organization said.

The probability that least one of the next five years will be the warmest throughout the history of weather observations is estimated as high (80%), the UN specialized institution said.

WMO "projects that global temperatures are expected to continue at or near record levels in the next five years, increasing climate risks and impacts on societies, economies and sustainable development," the organization said. The year of 2024 is currently regarded as the warmest - the average air temperature was 15.1 degrees Celsius at that time.

"Every additional fraction of a degree of warming drives more harmful heatwaves, extreme rainfall events, intense droughts, melting of ice sheets, sea ice, and glaciers, heating of the ocean, and rising sea levels," WMO said.