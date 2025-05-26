Number of people willing to move to Russia 'quite notable' — cooperation agency CEO

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The number of foreign citizens and compatriots who are abroad but want to move to Russia is significant, Head of Russia's Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation Yevgeny Primakov told TASS.

"The number of people who want to move to Russia is quite notable. Of course, these primarily are our compatriots. And today we have [Presidential] Decree No. 702 ['On Providing Humanitarian Support to Individuals Sharing Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values']. Naturally, now there are those people who are foreigners willing to move to Russia. And we see that these are not some fringe people," Primakov said at a meeting with the New People faction in Russia's State Duma [the lower house of the Russian parliament].

Such people "really do share our values" and simply want their children to grow up in a normal environment and receive a proper education, Primakov added.