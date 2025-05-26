Man detained in Russia's Kazan over attempt to enter kindergarten with knife

KAZAN, May 26. /TASS/. Police detained a young man who tried to enter the building of a kindergarten with a knife in Kazan, the press service of the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Tatarstan told TASS.

According to the press service, the local police "received a report that an unknown man with a knife in his hands was trying to access the territory of the kindergarten."

Officers of the patrol-guard service promptly arrived at the scene. The man was overpowered by parents before the police arrived. No injuries were reported.

The culprit is a resident of Kazan born in 2007. He was taken to a medical center for examination for intoxication. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.