Security officers detain members of terrorist cell directed from Poland in Nizhny Novgorod

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Security officers detained seven members of a terrorist cell managed by an emissary from Poland and affiliated with an international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Public Relations Center of Russia's Federal Security Service reported.

"Security officers suspended the activity of a conspiracy cell of an international terrorist organization that is banned on the territory of Russia in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The cell consisted of seven citizens of one of the states in the Central Asian region," the press service said.

"On the instructions of a Polish-based foreign emissary of the international terrorist organization, the accused spread a terrorist ideology among local Muslims and migrant workers aimed at the violent seizure of power and the creation of the so-called World Caliphate. They recruited new followers to their organization during secret meetings," Russia's Federal Security Service said in a statement.