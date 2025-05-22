Supporters of banned Columbine movement planned ten terror attacks in Russia in 2024

KRASNOYARSK, May 22. /TASS/. Supporters of the Columbine and The Maniacs: The Cult of Murder movements, designated as terrorist organizations and outlawed in Russia, planned ten terrorist attacks in the country in 2024, Andrey Novikov, deputy chief of staff of Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee, said.

"The threat of students being dragged into the Maniac Killers (Maniacs: The Cult of Murder - TASS) and Columbine terrorist movements remains significant. In 2024, their followers plotted to carry out ten acts of terrorism, including seven attacks on educational facilities and public places. All these attacks were foiled, which made it possible to prevent tragic consequences," Novikov stated at the Anti-Terror forum.

He pointed out that law enforcement agencies had thwarted a total of about 200 acts of terrorism in Russia in 2024. More than 1,700 people were detained for involvement in terrorist activities, and the bank accounts of over 6,000 individuals were blocked in connection with the transfer of money to the Ukrainian armed forces and international terrorist organizations.

The 19th National Specialized Forum Anti-Terror is taking place in Russia’s Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk on May 22-24. Ways to counter the spread of terrorist ideas are being discussed at the National Practical Conference on the forum’s sidelines.