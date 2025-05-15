Russia discusses two joint projects with Bollywood — holding

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Russia discusses two joint movie projects with India’s Bollywood, Gazprom-Media Holding Director General Alexander Zharov said at the 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

“Just two weeks ago, I returned from Mumbai, India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first WAVES World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit and spoke himself. We outlined the common ground on bringing Bollywood back to our country. The cultural base that unites our countries must be developed. I am placing a big bet on co-producing a movie with Bollywood. Two projects are now under discussion,” he said at a meeting of the State Council Commission on Culture and Traditional Spiritual and Moral Values.

Zharov recalled that, in September, Russia’s Gazprom-Media holding company and China’s Xicheng Media Company will start a joint production of a war movie under the working title “Allies,” which will be about the participation of Soviet pilots in the Second Sino-Japanese War of 1937-1945. He emphasized that China and India are the two most populous countries in the world and, therefore, have the largest potential audience with whom it is necessary to discuss the traditional spiritual and moral values that unite our countries.

The 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum is being held from May 13 to 18 in Kazan, with TASS serving as the general information partner.