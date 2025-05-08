Peoples of Russia and China defended peace in World War II — Xi Jinping

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The peoples of Russia and China defended peace and justice on the European and Asian fronts during World War II, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at an extended meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. "More than 80 years ago, the peoples of China and Russia fought shoulder to shoulder on the Asian and European fronts of World War II and together defended peace and justice throughout the world," he said.

The Chinese leader added that he was very pleased to visit Russia at Putin's invitation in the context of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Chinese people's victory in the war against the Japanese invaders. Xi Jinping is visiting Russia from May 7 to 10, and will take part in the ceremonial events dedicated to Victory Day.