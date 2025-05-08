Russia, China suffered greatest losses in WWII — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia and China suffered the greatest losses during World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the media following the signing of joint documents with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"After going through unprecedented trials and all the horrors of war, our peoples performed a great feat as they managed to restore peace. Notably, they suffered the greatest losses," he noted.

"And now, Russia and China are consistently working together to preserve the historical truth of the Great Victory as a common value for all humanity and resist attempts to distort history and rehabilitate Nazism and militarism," Putin stressed.

He added that Xi Jinping’s current visit to Russia was timed to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War. "Tomorrow, we will take part in celebrations together with many foreign leaders. We will attend the Victory Day parade. The soldiers and officers of the People’s Liberation Army of China will march along the Red Square together with parade units from Russia and other countries," he noted.

The Russian president pointed to his agreement with Xi that they would celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II together in Beijing in September.