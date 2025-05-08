Over 120 epidemics registered in Africa in one year — expert

RABAT, May 8. /TASS/. More than 120 various epidemics were registered in Africa from early 2024 to early 2025, Fatma Osman of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Apart from that, Africa CDC reported 39 situations of high and 78 of moderate risk, she said, adding that currently epidemics of such diseases as cholera and anthrax are ravaging in Africa.

Twenty-five countries reported mpox cases, with 90% of them being confirmed from February 2024 to February 2025.