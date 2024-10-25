Over 6,500 police officers ensure safety at BRICS Summit

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. More than 6,500 police officers have ensured security and maintained law and order at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Spokeswoman Irina Volk reported on her Telegram channel.

"From October 22 to 24, Kazan hosted the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the 16th summit of BRICS leaders. Over 6,500 police officers were on duty each day at the summit venues," she wrote. Servicemen and employees of the National Guard (Rosgvardia), private security organizations, and public law enforcement groups were also involved.

According to Volk, the police, along with colleagues from other agencies, took all necessary measures to ensure public order and safety during the preparation and hosting of the summit. No criminal offenses were reported.