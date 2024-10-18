Pollster says over 77% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of trust in President Vladimir Putin decreased by 0.9 percentage points and stands at 77.1%, according to a survey conducted from October 7 to October 13 and published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll covered 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 77.1% of the poll’s participants said yes (a 0.9 p.p. decrease), the level of approval of the president's job performance remained at 74.4% of people surveyed," the message of the social service reads.

Some 49.5% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was running the country (no changes), while 52.8% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 1.1 p.p. increase). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 60.9% (a 0.6 p.p. increase).

As for the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 31.4% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a 2.8 p.p. decrease), 26.9% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a 0.7 p.p. increase), 18.1% of poll participants trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a 1.1 p.p. decrease), and 8% said they trusted New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a 0.1 p.p. increase).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 36.2% (a 0.4 p.p. increase). The level of backing decreased by 0.5 percentage points to 9.5% for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) and decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 9.8% for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 0.2 p.p. drop in its popular support to 3.6%, while support for the New People party increased by 0.5 p.p. and stood at 7%.