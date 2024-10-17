Hainan universities attract growing number of Chinese and foreign students — media

HAIKOU /China/, October 17. /TASS/. Higher education institutions in the southern Chinese province of Hainan are becoming increasingly popular among Chinese and foreign students, Hainan Daily reported.

As an example, the newspaper cites the Li'an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone, located in the southeast of Lingshui Dai Autonomous County. The number of teachers and students studying there has already exceeded 4,000, twice the number expected by 2023.

The Li'an Zone Administration noted that Hainan offers a relatively inexpensive higher education programby international standards. For example, the standard fee for a year's study in Chinese and foreign educational institutions here is 100,000 yuan ($14,000 at the current exchange rate). And the cost of a four-year bachelor's degree in economics is estimated to be about two-thirds that of the UK and US.

In addition, the cost of living for the average student in Hainan is said to be only 40% of that in the UK or US. With the provincial government's intensive policy of attracting professionals, including experienced teachers, it is expected that the quality and prestige of Lian's educational institutions will only increase.

One of the first independent projects in the zone is a branch of Germany's Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences, to be established in 2022. The same disciplines will be taught there as in Germany, using a similar methodology. In particular, the learning process emphasizes both theory and practice. As a result, graduates are quickly integrated into the production process during internships or when they find a permanent job.

The development of an advanced scientific and educational cluster is one of the key objectives of the Hainan Free Trade Port. To successfully implement major social and economic projects of national and international significance, the southernmost province of the People's Republic of China needs qualified personnel in a range of fields in foreign trade, modern agriculture, advanced industrial sectors and high-quality services. In this regard, the island's government is actively promoting cultural and humanitarian exchanges and strengthening cooperation with colleges and universities in other countries, including Russia.