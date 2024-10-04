Pollster says over 77% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of trust in President Vladimir Putin has not changed from last week, 77.2%, according to a survey by the Public Opinion Foundation.

The poll was conducted on September 23-29, it covered 1,600 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 77,2% of the poll’s participants said yes (no change from last week), the level of approval of the president's job performance also remained unchanged, amounting to 73.6% of people surveyed," the message of the social service reads.

Some 48,8% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was running the country (a 0.1 p.p. rise), while 51,3% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 0.7 p.p. decrease). The percentage of respondents who said they trust in Mishustin was 60.1% (a 0.5 p.p. decrease).

As for the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 32.3% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a 1.1 p.p. decrease), 25.8% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a 3.2 p.p. increase), 18.3% of poll participants trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a 3.9 p.p. decrease), and 7.3% said they trusted New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a 2.4 p.p. decrease).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 36.5% (a 1.4 p.p. increase), the level of backing increased by 0.2 percentage points to 10% for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) and decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 10.1% for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). The A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 0.4 p.p. rise in its popular support to 4%, while support for the New People party decreased by 0.7 p.p. and stood at 6.2%.