Cases of West Nile fever in Tatarstan normal for this time of year — expert

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The ongoing rise in cases of West Nile fever in Tatarstan is not an emergency, as the infections are related to seasonality and natural changes, Alexander Dmitriev, head of the center for epidemically significant infections at the National Medical Research Center of Phthisiopulmonology and Infectious Diseases of the Russian Health Ministry, told TASS.

"The hub-bub around the cases is excessive. This infection has occurred before, it is not new for Russia. It is associated with seasonality and natural changes (bird migration, mosquitoes). In 2023, eight cases occurred in Tatarstan. There are usually more cases detected closer to August," he said.

Dmitriev noted that specialists at his institution advised doctors and patients from Tatarstan. "This situation is nothing unusual, so assistance is provided upon request and necessity," the expert stressed.

Earlier, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s regional department reported six cases of West Nile fever in Tatarstan. After the identification of the first cases, the agency’s experts carried out anti-epidemic measures. Mosquitoes were caught and tested in the places of residence and recreation of the sick, but no fever virus was detected.

West Nile fever is widespread in hot countries. Russia's southern regions are also considered to be endemic for this infection. The virus can also be found in central Russia and in the Volga Region due to summer warming. The primary cause of infection is the bite of a blood-sucking mosquito. It is recommended to use repellents, mosquito nets and fumigators to prevent infection, as well as to make sure that there are no containers with musty water, avoid being in swampy places, and wear protective clothing when visiting forests and shorelines. In case of experiencing any symptoms, one should seek medical assistance immediately.