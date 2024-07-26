Russian Justice Ministry designates 'Bild in Russian' media outlet as foreign agent

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The "Bild in Russian" media outlet has been designated as a foreign agent, the Russian Justice Ministry said in a statement.

"The ‘Bild in Russian’ media outlet spread inaccurate information about the Russian authorities’ decisions and policies, as well as false information aimed at forming a negative image of the Russian Armed Forces. It also opposed the special military operation in Ukraine and took part in disseminating messages and materials by foreign agents to an unlimited circle of people," the statement reads.

Political scientist Ilya Matveyev has also been included in the list of foreign agents.

Bild is one of Germany’s major media outlets, which particularly has Russian-language channels on Telegram and YouTube.