MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall outside Moscow was organized by an international group comprised of representatives from central Asian and European countries, including Russians, Yury Chikhanchin, head of Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service, said at the Federation Council.

"As for Crocus City, I don’t not want to go into specifics because the investigation is ongoing. But I can say that this is certainly an international team with representatives from various countries. These are representatives from central Asian countries, European countries, and there are a lot of Russians there," he said.

Earlier, the official noted that the terror attack on Crocus City Hall was financed with cryptocurrency, among other things. According to him, the attack was carefully planned and involved an international network of conspirators. Chikhanchin also noted that many countries were willing to assist Russia in investigating the terror attack because they, too, want to stamp out terrorism.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just outside the Moscow city limits. In the attack, 144 people were killed and 551 suffered injuries. All four perpetrators of the attack have been taken into custody, along with another five people who investigators believe were accomplices to the crime. Russia’s Investigative Committee says evidence has been found of the attackers’ link to Ukrainian nationalists.