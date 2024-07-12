Kremlin says unaware of alleged espionage by Russian couple on Australia

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not know anything about the Russian couple accused of spying in Australia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

Earlier, Australian police detained a local Russian couple on suspicion of espionage. The Russian-born Korolyovs hold Australian and Russian passports. They have been accused of gathering information about the Australian Defense Force for the purpose of sharing it with Russia, ABC reported. The police in Australia have not pressed any formal charges on them yet.

"To be honest, we do not have any information regarding this," Peskov said. "They are Russian nationals indeed, but they have always lived there, in Australia, so we are unaware of the details," he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Australia dismissed the police allegations as an attempt to set off another wave of anti-Russian paranoia.

Australian policemen resorted to "Hollywood gimmicks about `spies from Russia’," the Russian diplomatic mission said on social media. The embassy stated that they have requested information regarding Igor Korolyov and his wife Kira from Australian authorities and pledged to provide necessary consular support to the couple.