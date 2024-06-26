Number of branches of foreign NPOs in Russia has halved since 2020 — Justice Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. The number of branches of foreign non-profit organizations (NPOs) in Russia has decreased by almost half since 2020, Russian Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko announced.

"We are observing a trend towards a decrease in their number. For example, in 2021 there were 92 [branches of NPOs], in 2022 - 72, in 2023 - 58, now - [it is] 55 versus 103 in 2020," the deputy minister said speaking at the session "Non-profit organization without borders" at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

"I believe that the strengthening of control by the Justice Ministry over their activities and, in general, the state position aimed at preserving and strengthening the sovereignty of Russia played an important role," he stressed.

Over the past two years, 38 structural divisions of foreign NPOs have been excluded from the register, including 18 by decision of the Justice Ministry in connection with revealed gross violations of the law and engaging in activities different from those declared in the Russian Federation, Sviridenko noted.

