Head of Dagestan’s Sergokalinsky District arrested, charges of aiding terrorism possible

MAKHACHKALA, June 25. /TASS/. A Dagestan court arrested head of the Sergokalinsky District Magomed Omarov, whose son took part in the attack at synagogues and churches in Makhachkala and Derbent earlier, says Zarema Mamayeva, head of the Dagestan Supreme Court press office.

"Makhachkala’s Leninsky District Court found Magomed Omarov guilty of an administrative offense under Article 20.1 of the Russian Administrative Code [disorderly conduct] and ruled to arrest him for 10 days," the spokeswoman said.

A regional law enforcement representative told TASS that Omarov may be charged with aiding in terrorist activities. Previously, the law enforcement told TASS that Omarov’s son and two nephews of his wife were eliminated during the terror attack.