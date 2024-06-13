Putin bans use of cybersecurity services from unfriendly countries since 2025

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has expanded the decree on measures to ensure information security of the Russian Federation by banning government agencies, strategic and systemically important organizations from using information security services from unfriendly states from January 1, 2025.

Earlier, the corresponding presidential decree applied to information security systems from unfriendly countries and their companies - their use must be stopped from 2025. Now the decree has been supplemented by a ban on the use of "information security services provided (performed, rendered) by these organizations."

Earlier, the US Treasury Department announced that it will prohibit the provision of a number of services to Russia related to information technology and cloud services.

According to a document posted on the Treasury’s website, the Treasury in consultation with the Department of State, has issued a new determination, which "prohibits the supply to any person in the Russian Federation of (1) IT consultancy and design services; and (2) IT support services and cloud-based services for enterprise management software and design and manufacturing software. The determination will take effect on September 12, 2024."