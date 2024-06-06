Ostankino TV tower in Moscow struck by lightning seven times on night of June 5-6

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Lightning struck the Ostankino TV tower in Russia's capital city seven times on the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the press service of the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network (RTRN) told TASS.

"The beginning of the thunderstorm was recorded on June 5, 2024 at 9:18 p.m. Moscow time (6:21 GMT - TASS). The end on June 6, 2024 at 2:17 a.m. Moscow time (11:17 p.m. - TASS). Maximum wind gusts were at the 201 m height - 16.2 m/s and at the 305 m height - 16.1 m/s. About seven lightning strikes to the spire of the TV tower were recorded," the agency source said.

He noted that during the whole period of thunderstorms the Ostankino TV tower worked in normal mode, no consequences from lightning strikes occurred.

"Lightning does not pose a great danger to the building structures of the high-rise structure, as the TV tower has a powerful lightning protection system," the press service concluded, emphasizing that the lightning strikes did not affect TV broadcasting.