Number of residents evacuated from LPR’s Krasnodon reaches 28

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. The authorities of the city of Krasnodon in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), which came under rocket fire from the Ukrainian armed forces, have evacuated 28 employees from the city's enterprises, the head of the Krasnodon municipal district, Sergey Kozenko, reported on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the press service of the Krasnodon municipal district reported that 20 civilians were evacuated from the rocket fire zone.

"As many as 28 employees were evacuated from the city's enterprises. Everyone has been provided with the necessary assistance," Kozenko wrote.

He added that the city's supply lines were not damaged.

On Monday, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a rocket attack on an industrial zone in Krasnodon. A fire broke out in the town. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were killed and four were injured. The road to Krasnodon is now shut down, so all traffic is being directed to use a detour. City schools will be switched to an online mode from May 14.