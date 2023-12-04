{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russia delivers over 288 tons of aid to Gaza Strip since start of humanitarian mission

"Since the start of the humanitarian mission 12 flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered to the city of El-Arish over 288 metric tons of food, medicine, clothes, footwear and other necessities," the ministry’s spokesman Roman Okhotenko said

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered over 288 tons of aid for people in the embattled Gaza Strip since the start of the humanitarian mission, the ministry’s spokesman Roman Okhotenko told journalists on Tuesday.

"Since the start of the humanitarian mission 12 flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered to the [Egyptian] city of El-Arish over 288 metric tons of food, medicine, clothes, footwear and other necessities," he said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly.

Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Special flight with 120 evacuated Russians from Gaza Strip lands in Moscow
All of them were evacuated on Sunday via the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt
Read more
Yemeni rebels attack British ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait – TV
According to the sources, US and Israeli warships repelled the attack
Read more
Putin on TIME’s shortlist for 2023 Person of the Year
Time has been choosing the Person of the Year annually since 1927
Read more
Russian forces deliver strikes on Ukrainian personnel, hardware in Kupyansk area
During active actions, supported by army aviation and the artillery fire, a strike was delivered on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized and 25th air assault brigades near the villages of Sinkovka and Berestovoye, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told
Read more
China’s Xi calls for global solidarity amid unprecedented changes
Xi Jinping stressed that countries should join efforts to build a better world
Read more
Bitcoin surpasses $42,000, first time since April 10, 2022
The cryptocurrency grew by 6.4%
Read more
West effectively prepared Ukrainian counteroffensive plan — The Washington Post
According to the Washington Post, "Ukrainian, U.S. and British military officers held eight major tabletop war games to build a campaign plan"
Read more
Putin to make dreams of three children come true as part of Christmas Wish Tree project
One of the volunteers who helped Putin take cards off the Christmas tree noted that "many wishes" would come true
Read more
Germany suffers most from 'frozen' relations with Russia — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that Russia and Germany had been developing "pragmatic, business-like cooperation" for more than half a century
Read more
Putin hopes Russian-British relations will improve
The Russian president recalled that the other day marked the 80th anniversary of the Tehran Conference, which laid the groundwork of the modern system of international relations
Read more
Sanctions against Russia would have led Georgia to economic collapse — parliament
"I’m not even talking about the risks of military confrontation and escalation," Shalva Papuashvili said
Read more
Cuban Foreign Ministry wants US to be held accountable for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'
Cuba is an active supporter of Palestine and hosts pro-Palestinian demonstrations attended by the country’s top leadership
Read more
Russia’s Central Military Command receives 15 upgraded T-90M main battle tanks
he tank has received a fundamentally new turret differing from the serial-produced combat module and a more powerful 1,130 hp engine
Read more
Foreign ministry spokeswoman opts for Masha as name for Moscow Zoo’s baby panda
Online voting on the name for the baby panda has kicked off in Moscow
Read more
Lavrov sheds light on West's plan to set up military bases in Black Sea, Sea of Azov
"If you look at the map, you will understand that this is unacceptable for Russia under any circumstances," the foreign minister pointed out
Read more
Tehran, Havana sign seven key documents on bilateral cooperation — Iranian government
It is specified that the memorandums and documents signed by Iran and Cuba address the fields of science, technology, healthcare, agriculture, energy, mining, communications and medicine
Read more
Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced missile corvette for Russian Navy
The Askold will be the second Project 22800 corvette built at the Kerch Shipyard
Read more
Millions of Germans unable to learn news from alternative sources — Russian ambassador
The Russian mass media are exposed to sophisticated sanctions, such as blocking of bank accounts, discrediting, political pressure, and fines by media regulators
Read more
US presidential contender calls to decide about participating in pointless wars
Vivek Ramaswamy warned against sending military assistance to Israel, calling on the US administration to confine itself to diplomatic support
Read more
Israeli drones deliver strikes on launch sites in south Lebanon
According to the Naharnet news portal, the launch sites were near the villages that were abandoned by the majority of their residents back in October
Read more
Radicals in Gaza’s south to meet worse fate than in the north, Israel’s Gallant vows
According to The Times of Israel, IDF forces are closing the circle around the Shejaiya neighborhood in the southern part of Gaza
Read more
Ukraine’s military hits Lugansk oil terminal in night attack
According to the report, approaches to the oil terminal have been sealed off
Read more
Return of beneficial cooperation with South Korea depends on Seoul, Russia ready — Putin
The Russian leader noted with regret that the relations between Russia and South Korea are currently not in the best shape
Read more
Hamas military wing claims several IDF servicemen killed in northern Gaza
The Palestinian group also reported rocket strikes at cities of Sderot and Netivot in southern Israel
Read more
Russia’s rivals tried to ruin its nuclear industry, Rosatom saved it — Kremlin official
According to Sergey Kiriyenko, back in 2007 Putin set the task of not just staying at the global nuclear market, but to become the global leader in this domain
Read more
France to supply Armenia with 50 Bastion armored vehicles — media
Earlier, the Armenian authorities said that they intended to diversify their arms purchases, as Yerevan claimed that it had not received the weapons it had already paid for from Russia
Read more
Total of 401 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip — IDF
According to the media, 75 servicemen died during the ground offensive
Read more
Russia to continue playing role in resolving pressing global problems — Putin
Russia will also "expand contacts with foreign partners on humanitarian and cultural tracks," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Russia to issue free visas to participants of World Youth Festival
Free visas will also be provided to mass media representatives
Read more
Putin to visit UAE, Saudi Arabia later this week — Kremlin aide
The Russian leader’s previous visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia took place in October 2019, before the COVID-19 lockdowns
Read more
Russian minesweepers remove mines in Black Sea shipping lanes during drills
The minesweepers’ crews reconnoitered areas to search for explosives and practiced operations to overcome and destroy mine obstacles in the daytime and at night
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Russian forces cut off Ukrainian military’s last supply route near Artyomovsk
Alexey Selivanov noted that Ukrainian soldiers were using the Volga radio frequency to declare they were ready to lay down arms
Read more
Arms supply rescheduled from 2024-2025 to 2023 for build-up in forces, says Shoigu
It is reported that the state defense order on the main pieces of arms was fulfilled by 91% in 2022
Read more
German business wants restoration of economic ties with Russia — envoy
Sergey Nechayev also noted Russia "still has many friends in Germany"
Read more
Russia picks MiG-31 fighter as a carrier for cutting-edge hypersonic weapon
TASS highlights the history of creation and the unique potential integrated into the Russian fighter-interceptor, and also the capabilities of the Kh-47M2 invincible missile
Read more
Russian army corps deputy commander killed in special military operation in Ukraine
Alexander Gusev conveyed his condolences to Zavadsky’s relatives, adding that the officer had been faithful to his duty and his profession as a defender of the Fatherland to the end
Read more
Death toll from crash of US Osprey convertible up to six
It was the worst Osprey crash in terms of casualties since this type of aircraft entered into full-scale service
Read more
Putin thanks Russian volunteers for helping special op fighters, their families
The title went to Natalya Amineva and her family
Read more
Shoigu expects Tactical Missiles Corporation to step up production — Defense Ministry
Sergey Shoigu said he was going to review in detail the new products presented today
Read more
Moscow court slaps Twitch with $8,800 fine for prohibited content posting
The so-called law on self control is effective from February 21, 2021
Read more
Hungary ahead of the curve in recognizing folly of sanctions — Russian envoy
By maintaining cooperation with Russia in those areas that are not subject to restrictions, "Budapest is acting for its own benefit and at least partially mitigating the damage caused by sanctions," Evgeny Stanislavov added
Read more
Russia-Kazakhstan foreign policy coordination reaches new heights — envoy
It is reported that the Treaty on Good-Neighborly Relations and Alliance in the 21st Century remains one of the fundamental elements of the interstate cooperation legal framework
Read more
Press review: Gaza carnage sinks Israeli narrative and US, EU tell China to end Russia aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 4th
Read more
Expending funds "in Ukrainian money pit" increasingly difficult for Europeans — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Russia's economy adjusted to the conditions of the special military operation to ensure the required level for continuation
Read more
Putin hopes for resuscitation of Russia-Greece relations
The Russian leader said that "цe still hope that the traditional ties of spiritual closeness, mutual sympathy and respect of the Russian and Greek peoples will eventually help revive mutually beneficial partnership between our countries as well as normal business relations"
Read more
Russian forces repel Ukraine’s attack in Zaporohye area — defense ministry
Russian forces eliminated up 20 soldiers
Read more
China’s oil imports from Russia in January-October 2023 exceed 2022 supplies
Russia still ranked first among oil suppliers to the People’s Republic of China in 10M 2023, followed by Saudi Arabia and Iraq
Read more
Finland’s unfounded troop amassment at border with Russia may cause tension, warns Kremlin
"This is an absolutely unprovoked and unfounded concentration of armed units at the border with Russia," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Soros family makes deal with Kiev to use Ukrainian land as toxic waste dump — journalist
"This agreement authorizes the disposal of chemical waste from companies linked with financier George Soros in the black soil of Ukraine," he said
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate on human rights with all interested partners — Putin
"Russia withdrew from a number of international human rights organizations, but that does not mean that we reject the principles, cemented in the Human Rights declaration," he said
Read more
Ukraine can only lose from Euro-integration plan as Kiev useless to EU — opposition leader
Viktor Medvedchuk drew special attention to the ongoing transport blockade against Kiev
Read more
Lukashenko set to discuss with Xi speed in implementation of plans for cooperation
According to the Belarusian leader, Minsk is very interested in China as a powerful country
Read more
Passage of US Navy ship near Ayungin Shoal violates China’s sovereignty — command
Senior Colonel Tian Junli noted that the Chinese Navy took preventive measures, tracking the movements of the American ship
Read more
Biden’s budget chief tells Congress US will run out of funds for Kiev by year-end
According to Head of the US Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, "there is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment"
Read more
Tehran, Washington come to understanding about unfreezing Iran's assets — diplomat
According to Nasser Kanaani, the money is available to the Islamic Republic and the Iranian authorities can use it to suit their needs, as he also called on Washington to honor its commitments to Tehran
Read more
New envoys to present credentials to Putin
They include envoys from Australia, Germany, Greece, the UK, Luxembourg and Sweden. The credentials will also be presented by diplomats from South Korea, Slovenia and Singapore
Read more
Withdrawals from EU UGS facilities rise by 25% in November, Ukrainian transit - 42.1 mcm
European underground gas storage facilities received 1.2 bln cubic meters in November, which is 2.2-fold lower than last year’s figures
Read more
Niger annuls military partnership with EU
About 120 mission officers are permanently present in the country
Read more
Russia faced Russophobia long before special op — Putin
"We know what Russophobia is, we faced it long ago. First and foremost, this is everything that happened before the entire world’s eye in the Baltic states long before the special military operation," Russian President said
Read more
Israel strikes Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon after shelling attack
Apart from that, according to the IDF, Israeli artillery shelled several targets in Lebanese territory
Read more
Russia’s army to add some 170,000 people to its ranks – presidential decree
The order of the President of Russia will come into force from the date of its signing
Read more
Ukraine’s military bolsters battlegroup near Gorlovka with foreign mercenaries, says DPR
The enemy is preparing an attempt to attack Russian troop positions in that area, Yan Gagin reported
Read more
Russia, Ukraine engaged in private military-to-military peace talks — Hersh
Hersh said, citing a US official, that Zaluzhny had US backing in holding the talks
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat on his way to Moscow to meet with Caspian states’ counterparts
His program includes "a bilateral meeting with the Russian foreign minister"
Read more
Average maximal interest rate on ruble deposits reach 13.64% in late November
Deposit interest rates are monitored by the regulator in Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Alfa-Bank, the Credit Bank of Moscow, Tinkoff Bank, Sovcombank, Bank FC Otkritie, Promsvyazbank, and the Russian Agricultural Bank
Read more
NATO chief says it should be ready for bad news from Ukraine
It is crucial to boost ammunition production, Jens Stoltenberg said
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Bulgarian president vetoes agreement with Ukraine on supply of armored personnel carriers
"The life and health of Bulgarian citizens should be the top priority," Rumen Radev pointed out
Read more
No need for more EU sanctions on Russia, says top Hungarian diplomat
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, noted that the discussion of new sanctions is always “emotional, political and ideological” in nature
Read more
Attempts to hamper Paks-2 NPP project prompted by competition with Rosatom — ambassador
"Russia understands this very well and plans its actions taking this into account," Evgeny Stanislavov noted
Read more
Russia praises Algeria's balanced foreign policy course — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that in 2024-2025 Algeria will get a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council
Read more
American Abrams tanks vulnerable even to Soviet-era weapons, says expert
US President Joe Biden announced on January 25 that Washington would hand over 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the Kiev regime
Read more
Over 20 Gaza hostages may be dead as result of Israeli attacks - UN special coordinator
At least 220 people are reported to be held hostage in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russian forces wipe out depot of Ukrainian territorial defense in Kupyansk area
The adversary’s losses amounted to 95 troops, an armored fighting vehicle, two cars and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said
Read more
US wants to create military base on territory contested by Venezuela, Guyana — minister
"We denounce that the government of the United States of America intends to militarize the situation," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
UK ships Martlet missiles to Ukraine to combat drones — The Times
The British authorities has not made an official announcement about the shipment of Martlet missiles, but they were first mentioned as being used in Ukraine back in 2022
Read more
Israel reoccupies Gaza Strip, Palestinian Prime Minister says
According to Mohammad Shtayyeh, the area of the enclave used to be about 555 square kilometers, but today it is little more than 364 square kilometers
Read more
PhosAgro to scale up production by 1.4 mln metric tons in 2026 — company
Phosphoric acid production gained 5.3% to 3,063 mln metric tons within 11 months of this year
Read more
Moscow sees heaviest-ever snowfall in 145 years of weather observation
The previous record for December 3 was set in 1980 when Moscow saw 9.4 millimeters of snowfall
Read more
Russia to set up low-orbit satellite constellation for internet access by 2030
The first stage to upgrade the Russian telecommunications and relay satellite constellation in geostationary orbit is anticipated to be launched by 2030
Read more
Russia-Kuwait relations developing positively — Putin
He noted that given Kuwait's membership in OPEC, Russia will continue to coordinate positions on energy policy with the country
Read more
New Maidan or military coup within realm of possibility, former Ukrainian lawmaker says
According to Oleg Tsaryov, the situation is now being publicly discussed in Ukraine’s political circles
Read more
Russia regrets suspension of political, cultural ties with Sweden — Putin
The president also noted that it is up to each state to determine how to ensure its own security
Read more
Russia, Turkey having many interesting joint projects — Putin
The Russian leader cited energy cooperation between the two countries as an example of projects already underway
Read more
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
As of 02:18 a.m. Moscow time, 34 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo airport, 17 flights were delayed and three canceled in Domodedovo, 13 flights were delayed in Vnukovo and six flights were delayed in Zhukovsky
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 107 areas over past day
Russian forces eliminated roughly 100 Ukrainian troops and four armored vehicles in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Turkey warns Israel against persecuting Hamas officials on its territory
It is reported that various special services have already tried to carry out such activities in Turkey, which is inadmissible
Read more
Special flight with 120 evacuated Russians from Gaza Strip lands in Moscow
All of them were evacuated on Sunday via the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt
Read more
Pinterest hit by $8,800 fine for prohibited content posting — court
Social networks are obliged to monitor and delete banned content posted on such networks
Read more
Volcano eruption in Indonesia kills 11 people
According to Reuters, three people were found alive while 12 more are considered missing
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Read more
Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition worth 142 mln euros in 2025
According to the statement, the order "encompasses tens of thousands of complete 155mm artillery shells"
Read more
Hamas’ armed wing claims to have destroyed 28 Israeli combat vehicles in past day
It is reported that Qassam fighters have also shelled military gatherings with heavy artillery shells and directed intensive missile attacks towards various targets inside the Zionist entity
Read more
China expanding pipe system, Russian gas demand to rise — Chinese expert
Song Kui also mentioned the recent dynamic development of the Sino-Russian trade and economic relations
Read more
How many Western-made tanks have been delivered to the Ukrainian army?
Read more
Venezuelan president first to vote in referendum on territorial dispute with Guyana
According to Nicolas Maduro, "the powerful voice of national unity must encourage the president of Guyana to return to the Geneva Agreement and to the mechanisms of peaceful diplomatic negotiations"
Read more
Slovaks cannot be made to hate Russia — deputy parliamentary speaker
Lubos Blaha also said that the visit to Roudnice was his first foreign trip after being elected as Deputy Speaker of the National Council
Read more
Russia is interested in advancing bilateral cooperation with Gabon — Lavrov
The Gabonese foreign minister Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya stressed that he counted on Russia's assistance in improving the quality of life in his country
Read more
Moldovan politician summoned for questioning over statement on special op volunteer unit
Moldovan law prohibits the activity of mercenaries
Read more
Turkey may leave NATO in five to six months, politician says
Ethem Sancak referred to recent polls showing that at least 80% of the Turkish population believe that "the United States is a country running the most hostile and destructive policy" toward the republic
Read more