Turkish sappers detonate artillery shells found in sea near Istanbul

ISTANBUL, August 2. /TASS/. Turkish navy sappers have completed the inspection of the beach zone in Sile, Istanbul Province, near where about 30 artillery shells were discovered last week, and detonated all the ammunition, the TV-24 channel reported.

The beaches of Sile were closed on Monday. Sappers inspected the beach zones and the area where the shells were discovered. Residents of nearby houses were evacuated for safety reasons.

The Istanbul provincial administration said on July 30 that the Turkish navy had discovered 28 shells on the seabed of the Black Sea while diving in the Sofular area. Eight shells were delivered to the local military base for detonation on the instructions of the Sile prosecutor, while the others were detonated on Wednesday by sappers using over 30 kilograms of explosives.

Divers intend to search other seabed areas for the possible presence of other munitions. They will use special equipment, the TRT TV channel reported.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident. According to a preliminary hypothesis, the shells are obsolete and have nothing to do with Ukrainian mines laid in the Black Sea.

The Turkish navy has repeatedly destroyed Ukrainian sea mines near the country’s coastline.