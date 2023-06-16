Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has risen by 0.1% and amounted to 78.9%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from June 5 to June 11 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 78.9% of respondents answered positively (+0.1% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's dropped by 0.1% and amounted to 74.7%," the pollsters noted.

"Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 52.1% (-0.5%) and 48.7% (-0.1%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 61.6% of respondents (-0.6% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 34.4% of respondents (+0.7%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 26.5% (-5.2%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 17.2% (+0.1%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 7.8% (-1.4%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 38.6% (+0.9%), with the CPRF supported by 10.2% (+0.1%). The LDPR got 9.5% (remained unchanged), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5.3% (-0.4%), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.3% (remained unchanged over the week).