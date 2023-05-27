Russian artist Ilya Kabakov dies at age of 89

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian artist Ilya Kabakov who was one of founders of Moscow Conceptualism, died at the age of 89 on Saturday, according to a statement released on Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation’s Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) page.

"We mournfully announce the passing of Ilya Kabakov, a great artist, philosopher, beloved husband, dear father and adorable grandfather. The man who dreamed of utopia throughout his life, departed this world on Saturday, May 27, surrounded by loved ones. He died shy of his 90th birthday," the statement reads.

Kabakov lived in the US since 1989. He is the author of a series called Ten Characters, Red Pavilion and Incident at the Museum installations and others. His paintings Deluxe Room and The Beetle were sold for $4.1 mln (2006) and $5.8 mln (2008), respectively, with each of them becoming the most expensive Russia’s contemporary art work at the time of sale.