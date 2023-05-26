Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin amounted to 80%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted between May 15 and 21 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 80% of respondents answered positively (-0.1% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's work was up by 0.1% and stood at 76.5%," the pollster noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 52.3% (-0.2%) and 50.6% (+0.4%), respectively, the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 62% of respondents (-0.5% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 36.1% of respondents (+0.2%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 32.4% (+1.5%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 17.6% (-1.6%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechayev procured 8.8% (-0.2%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 37.9% (-1.4%), with the CPRF supported by 10.4%. The LDPR got 9.4% (+0.1%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5.7% (-0.2% over the week), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.7% (+0.6%).