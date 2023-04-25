Moscow court rules to arrest member of Ukrainian group who helped plot Dugina’s murder

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has ruled in absentia to arrest a member of a Ukrainian terrorist group, who helped plot the assassination of political scientist and journalist Darya Dugina, the court said on Tuesday.

The person identified as Bogdan Tsyganenko, while pending trial, should be taken into custody for two months, starting from the day of his future extradition to Russia or detention in Russia, according to the court. He has been put on an international wanted list, the ruling said.

Darya Dugina, a 29-year-old journalist and daughter of philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20, 2022, when her car was blown up outside Moscow. Two days later, the Federal Security Service, also known as the FSB, told TASS that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the agency, the assassination had been plotted by Ukrainian special services and carried out by Ukrainian national Natalya Vovk. The FSB later said that Vovk had been helped with the plotting in Moscow by Ukrainian national Bogdan Tsyganenko, a member of a Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist group.