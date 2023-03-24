Partners in crime: convicted embezzlers Calvey, Delpal flee Russia

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey and his partner Philippe Delpal, convicted of embezzling 2.5 bln rubles ($32.5 mln), have left Russia, an informed source told TASS on Friday.

"Calvey and Delpal left Russia right after their ban on certain actions had been lifted in early 2022," he said.

On Friday, the Moscow City Court will consider the defense’s complaints on the verdict. In his opening, the judge explained that this would only be a preliminary hearing in the appeals process.

Lawyer Timofey Gridnev said that Calvey was overseas but planned to take part in the hearings if he managed to get a visa. Delpal’s defense said the same.

In August 2021, founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey was handed a 5.5-year suspended sentence for embezzling 2.5 bln rubles. His partner Philippe Delpal got a 4.5-year suspended sentence. The other five defendants in the case were given suspended sentences ranging from three and a half years to five years. They were also sentenced to five years probation.