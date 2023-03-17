Minsk reveals number of dead refugees found on border with EU in 2023

MINSK, March 17. /TASS/. Ten migrants have fallen victim to actions by EU law enforcement officers on the border with Belarus, Spokesman for the Belarusian State Border Committee Anton Bychkovsky told TASS on Friday.

"This year, 10 [dead] migrants have been discovered, of which four have been found on the border with Latvia," the official said as he described the trend as unprecedented since the migration crisis erupted in 2021.

According to Bychkovsky, since early this year, Belarusian border guards have foiled attempts to push more than 4,500 migrants into the country, mostly from Poland.

Latvian, Lithuanian, as well as Polish law enforcement agencies regularly try to push illegal migrants into Belarus, as well as leave the bodies of refugees on the border. Last year, the Belarusian State Border Committee thwarted over 3,800 attempts, involving a total of 31,000 people, to push migrants from the EU into Belarus.

Between August 2021, when the migration crisis erupted on the borders of Belarus, and January 2023, the bodies of more than 20 refugees were found close to Belarus’ border, the bulk of them near its border with Poland.