Russia records 7,442 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,442 over the past day to 21,735,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 5,994 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,341 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 14.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 46 regions, while in 27 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,564 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,929 over the past day versus 940 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,285,562, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,157 over the past day versus 1,231 a day earlier, reaching 1,818,961.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,359 over the past day, reaching 21,131,700, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, some 8,109 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 393,166, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 57 COVID-19 deaths were registered.