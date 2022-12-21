Twitter CEO Musk vows to resign once 'someone foolish enough' found to 'take the job'

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk has said he will step down as the social network’s CEO as soon as he finds "someone foolish enough" to be his successor.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted.

The businessman said after his resignation he "will just run the software & servers teams."

Musk launched an informal poll on December 18, asking Twitter users if he should step down as the company’s CEO and promised to abide by the results of the poll. As a result, 57.5% of voters were in favor of him stepping down from his role, and 42.5% were against that.

On October 27, Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter that owns the social network of the same name. Immediately after the purchase he dismissed some top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal. According to data from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk has also disbanded the board of directors and serves as the company’s sole executive.