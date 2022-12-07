Food Africa: export potential of Russian companies in Africa seen at over $21 mln — REC

CAIRO, December 7. /TASS/. Export potential of the negotiations Russian companies held as part of the Food Africa international exhibition is estimated at more than $21 mln, an official with the Russian Export Center (REC) told TASS on Wednesday. Food Africa, an international exhibition of the food industry and agro-industrial sector, ended in the capital of Egypt on Wednesday.

"Russian companies had a very busy agenda for three days of the exhibition. During this time, they held more than 200 negotiations with potential partners who showed interest in our products. This confirms that Russian exporters have great prospects on the market of Egypt and other African countries," Tatyana An, Managing Director for the organization of congress and exhibition events and business missions of the REC, said.

In particular, negotiations were held with a large retail chain Carrefour and a leading Egyptian supplier of goods for retail trade Metro Markets. As part of the business program, a round table was organized on the export potential of goods to the Egyptian market with the participation of the Russian trade representative in Egypt, Nikolay Aslanov, and a round table "Features of product certification, food safety and quality standards" with the participation of the Egyptian side.

Food Africa, the largest food and beverage exhibition on the African continent was held in Egypt for the seventh time. It opened at the International Exhibition Center in Cairo on Monday. More than 20 companies from Russia came to present their products to the African market. Their exposition occupied more than 500 square meters and became the largest at the exhibition this year. The Made in Russia exposition featured companies specializing in the production of meat, fat and oil, dairy products, ready-to-eat foodstuffs and confectionery, fish and seafood, as well as companies producing grain and grain products, food ingredients.