Russia’s COVID infections jumped by more than 10% over past week – calculations by TASS

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The pace of COVID infections in Russia has risen for a third straight week, data compiled by TASS show.

The number of cases increased by 11.2% over the past week from a week before, according to data from the government’s anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The center registered 42,837 new cases from November 28 to December 4, while the number was 38,535 from November 20-27.

The number of hospitalizations has also climbed last week, by 1.5% to 7,826.

COVID deaths have also increased, for the first time since early October, to 391 from 386.