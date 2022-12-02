FIA F1 authorities opt to cancel 2023 Grand Prix in China over COVID-19 concerns

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. A scheduled 2023 FIA Formula One Grand Prix race in China was cancelled due to the country’s earlier announced precaution measures regarding the ongoing COVID-19 spread, the press office of Formula One reported on Friday.

"Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation," according to the statement.

The 2023 FIA F1 Grand Prix race in China was earlier scheduled to be held on April 14-16, 2023.

"Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course," the statement added.

An increase in COVID-19 cases in China was recorded in early November. In October, Chinese doctors detected an average of 1,000 infected daily across the country. In many regions, preventive measures have been toughened, and residents are advised to reduce social contacts and not to leave home unnecessarily.