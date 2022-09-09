August 2022 hottest ever on record — UN’s World Meteorological Organization

GENEVA, September 9. /TASS/. This August was the third warmest on record, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, said on Friday.

"Globally it was the joint third warmest August on record (similar to the values for August 2017 and 2021 and within about 0.1°C of the higher values reached in August 2016 and 2019)," the WMO said citing Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"A large part of China experienced temperatures that were much higher than average. Heatwave conditions were especially severe in the drought-affected Sichuan Basin. Western regions of Canada and the USA also experienced unusually high temperatures," the report says.

As for Antarctica, its regions saw "above and below average temperature interspersed over and around the continent," it says.

In Europe, both summer and August were its hottest on record, the WMO stated.