Children account for up to 13% of COVID-19 cases in Russia — ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Children account for 12-13% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Russia, most of them are schoolchildren aged between 7 and 17, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"Children account for 12-13% of all novel coronavirus cases registered in Russia. More than 65% from the total number of infected children are schoolchildren aged between 7 and 17," the ministry said in a statement.

Over 605.7 million cases and more than 6.5 million deaths from the novel coronavirus infection have been registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic. Russia has so far confirmed 19,809,613 cases of the disease on its territory, with 384,882 of them being fatal.