WHO reports 16% drop in global COVID cases over week

GENEVA, August 31. /TASS/. Over 4.5 mln people have been infected with coronavirus over the past week, more than 13,000 have died. The number of cases decreased by 16% compared with the previous week, and the number of deaths decreased by 13%, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the organization received reported about 4,588,532 new cases and 13,541 deaths over the week.

The organization reported a particularly significant decrease in the COVID incidence rate was reported in the Eastern Mediterranean region (-37%) and Europe (-20%). Mortality declined significantly in Africa (-64%), the Eastern Mediterranean region (-35%) and Europe (-30%). At the same time, the number of deaths increased in Southeast Asia (+15%) and the Western Pacific region (+3%).