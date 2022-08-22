Audiobook service Storytel to leave Russian market on October 1 — report

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Swedish e-book and audiobook service Storytel is set to leave the Russian market on October 1, according to the RBC news outlet, which cites the service’s letter to subscribers.

"We have sad news: You will be able to use the app only until September 30 of this year as the app will be unavailable starting from October 1," the letter said, according to RBC.

The report said Storytel will refund customers for unused subscription days. Subscribers will also get three months of free access to the Litres book service.

The app is already unavailable for Russians, a TASS reporter learned. Russia is not on the country of residence menu, where a certain country needs to be picked to offer content to a user. New subscriptions are also unavailable.

Storytel is one of the world’s largest e-book and audiobook subscription services. It started to operate in Russia in 2017.