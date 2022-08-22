UN calls to bring to justice those responsible for Dugina’s assassination

GENEVA, August 22. /TASS/. The United Nations Human Rights Office calls for bringing to justice those responsible for the murder of journalist Darya Dugina.

"It is essential that those responsible are held accountable," UN Human Rights Office Media Team told TASS on Monday.

Dugina was killed in the evening of August 20, when an explosive device went off in her car travelling along a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, the Moscow Region.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the FSB, the murder was devised by the Ukrainian special service and the perpetrator was Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia.