Russia reports over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases in past day, new high since March 14

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 40,010 over the past day to 19,077,764, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The growth rate stands at a new high since March 14.

As many as 3,450 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 42 regions, while in 39 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 3,349 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,259 over the past day versus 8,555 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,954,169, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,399 in the past day versus 4,127 a day earlier, reaching 1,612,863.

Recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 24,222 over the past day, reaching 18,262,350, the center told.

Deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 69 over the past day, reaching 383,496, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told.