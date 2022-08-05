Sanya will host Fourth Hainan International Film Festival in December

SANYA /China/, August 5. /TASS/. The fourth Hainan International Film Festival will be held in the resort city of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan in December. This is reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper, with reference to the organizers of the film festival.

Other details are not given in the brief statement. It is reported that the program, exact dates and the list of participants will be presented later on the official website of the film festival and its channel on WeChat.

The third Hainan International Film Festival was held December 5-12, 2020. The last film festival's special feature was the screening of films not only in cinemas, but also online. A total of 189 films from 60 countries and regions of the world were presented at the 2020 film festival, which were shown to a wide audience online and in 15 selected cinemas in the city. A separate award in 2020 was established for newcomers to the world of cinema. It was called "Hello, Future."

The Hainan Island International Film Festival is recognized as one of the top four film festivals in the PRC. It was first held in December 2018 in the resort city of Sanya. World-renowned actors and directors such as Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, and others took part.