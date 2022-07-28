Designers from China, the US and France taking part in Hainan Expo Fashion Week

HAIKOU /China/, July 28. /TASS/. Ten designers from China, the United States and France are taking part in the International Fashion Week on the sidelines of the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou (Hainan province, South China). Shang Liuqinshu of the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development, which organized the event, told TASS on Thursday.

"This is the first time a fashion week is being held as part of the Hainan Expo," Shang Liuqinshu said. She noted that the event participants include designers from China, the United States and France. "A total of 10 designers are participating in the show. In addition, another 18 designers are exhibiting in our showroom," she said.

The Fashion Week takes place from July 26 to 30. It includes runway shows from 10 brands, including Grace Chen, Geek Wonderland, shenshen, DAMOWANG, ribyeung, Bronze Lucia, KINGWEN, Selkie, AWAYLEE and INSULAiRE.

"There are 2-3 shows every day, with over 400 people attending each show. Some of the shows are not held in the expo pavilion, but on the seaside. Therefore, the total number of visitors can reach 2,000 people a day," said a representative of the department.

"As for Chinese designers, many of them studied abroad, then returned to China," she continued. "By the way, their work includes elements of traditional embroidery of the Li people living in Hainan."

Shang Liuqingshu also noted that about 600 costumes will be presented to the public during the fashion week.

Fashion at the expo

The opening ceremony of the fashion week was held on the first day of the exhibition. It started with the show of a designer of Chinese descent, Grace Chen (Chinese name: Chen Yehuai), who presented her collection, titled "Chinese Style: Qin, Chess, Calligraphy and Painting". A Chinese brand called INSULAiRE, which combines the latest trends in fashion and elements of traditional embroidery of the Li people (one of the national minorities living in China, the natives of Hainan Island) will close the event.

Special attention is given to fashion at this year's expo. Two pavilions in Hainan International Exhibition Center will present goods and services from this category. Internationally recognized fashion brands such as Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana (D&G), jewelry manufacturers and related service providers in the industry are represented.

About the expo

The 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo will be held from July 25 to 30 and will feature over 2,800 brands from more than 60 countries and regions around the world. Over 600 kinds of products will be unveiled during the expo. As expected, the exhibition will be visited by more than 40 thousand businessmen. France is the guest of honor at this year's event.

The opening ceremony marked the start of the Expo's business program. The exhibition itself started on Tuesday: from July 26 to 28 the exhibition will be open only for the business community and mass media, and on July 29-30 it will open its doors for the general public.