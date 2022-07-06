Court orders arrest of Russian interior minister’s aide in case of abuse of office

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. A court in Moscow on Wednesday ordered the arrest of Sergey Umnov, an aide to the Russian interior minister, in a case of abuse of office, according to a TASS reporter in the courtroom.

"This court grants the motion of the investigation to put Umnov in custody until September 5 as a pre-trial restriction," the judge said.

The trial will be closed to news media at the request of the investigation that cited safety of witnesses as one of the reasons. Investigation is given until October 5 to build the case.