Naming area near UK embassy in Moscow LPR Square seen as act of support — LPR head

LUGANSK, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow’s decision to name a territory near the British embassy after the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) is yet another evidence of Russia’s support for the LPR people, LPR’s leader, Leonid Pasechnik, told TASS on Monday.

"I would like to note that the mention of Donbass in the Russian capital city is of special importance for us. It is yet another act of support and sympathy to our people by Russians," he said. "Muscovites’ decision to name a territory near the British embassy as the Lugansk People’s Republic Square is very symbolic. No secret that the British have been helping Ukraine to fight against the Donbass people, have been sponsoring killings and destruction for eight years. That is why, naming a square in honor of the LPR means that regardless of the West’s efforts to break us down and destroy, the Russian world is unwavering and invincible!"

"I am sure that people in the republic will value such choice of Muscovites," he added.

Moscow’s authorities said earlier that it was decided to name an area along Moscow’s downtown Smolenskaya Embankment near the embassy of the United Kingdom in honor of the Lugansk People’s Republic. The decision was taken after a voting within the Active Citizen project that involved 109,603 people. As many as 56.85% of them voted for this choice.

Before that, Muscovites voted in favor of naming a territory near the US embassy as the Donetsk People’s Republic Square.