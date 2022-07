Over 50 forest fires extinguished in Russia in past day — authorities

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Over 50 forest fires were extinguished in 20 Russian regions in the past day, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said in a statement on Saturday.

"Forest services and volunteers extinguished 53 forest fires scorching 1,230 hectares in 20 Russian regions in the past day. Wildfires were put out in the Arkhangelsk, Vologda, Leningrad, Murmansk, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Moscow, Rostov, Kurgan, Irkutsk, Magadan, Krasnoyarsk, Altai, Trans-Baikal, Karelia, Tuva, Khakassia, Buryatia and Sakha regions," the statement reads.

Firefighting efforts involved nearly 3,000 personnel and more than 400 pieces of equipment.