Prosecutor unveils details of charges against US basketball player in custody

KHIMKI, July 1. /TASS/. The prosecutor has pronounced a verdict to US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia on charges of attempting to smuggle drugs into the country, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday.

"Being quite aware that it is banned to carry narcotic substances in the Eurasian Economic Union, she bought two cartridges holding 0.252 and 0.45 grams of cannabis oil, or 0.702 grams in total, for personal consumption from an unidentified person in an unidentified location and under unidentified circumstances but not later than February 17, 2022," the prosecutor said, adding that later Griner put the prohibited substances in her backpack and suitcase in a bid to smuggle the drugs into Russia.

She flew to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport from New York, where upon arrival, two cartridges with cannabis oil were found in her luggage during baggage inspection.

According to an expert review, the substance was cannabis oil, which qualifies as a narcotic substance.